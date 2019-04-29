29 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mrs SA Matapa Maila Rikhotso Heads to Vegas to Compete for Mrs World Crown

Johannesburg — On Friday Mrs South Africa Matapa Maila Rikhotso flies off to Las Vegas where she will compete in the Mrs World pageant.

Matapa, who was crowned Mrs South Africa in November 2018, shared her excitement on social media as she prepared to wave goodbye to SA soil for a little while.

"The day has finally arrived where I get the opportunity to represent my beautiful rainbow nation. An ideal fought so hard for by those who came before us," she wrote.

In the post the beauty queen is wearing a black evening gown with Nelson Mandela's face on it. "The iconic Nelson Mandela taught us that as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give others the permission to do the same. I am because we are. Thank you South Africa for all your messages of love, it means the world to me," she added.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

