29 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Electoral Court Rules IEC Erred When It Didn't Publish BLF Registration in Govt Gazette

By Sesona Ngqakamba

The Electoral Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, has set aside a decision by the South African Electoral Commission (IEC) to dismiss an appeal by Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) to have Black Land First (BLF) deregistered from contesting the May 8 elections.

Chief Presiding officer Judge Boissie Henry Mbha ruled that there was a failure to publish the registration of BLF in the Government Gazette by the IEC.

"After reading the papers and considering arguments of the parties, the court makes the following findings; one, the Chief Electoral officer of the commission is obliged to publish his or her decision, in terms of section 16(5) of the electoral commission act 51 of 1996 as soon as reasonably practicable," Mbha said.

"The decision of the electoral commission to refuse condonation to the applicant (FF Plus) and consequent dismissal of the appeal is reviewed and set aside."

The judgment does not nullify the registration of BLF.

Source: News24

South Africa

