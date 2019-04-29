Sudan: ‏Sudanese Win Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge Award

Photo: Sudanow

Al-Fadel Sulaiman Mekki, Manara Asaad Bajeera, and Yassin Bushara, all of them from Nivasha Camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) at North Darfur State, are the first on five global winners of Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge award from amongst 800 competitors representing 16 countries worldwide.

Sudan's Youth Team carrying the name " Muntjatna " was announced as one of the first five global winners of Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge award from amongst 800 competitors representing 16 countries worldwide.

Sudan's team was awarded USD 20,000 in the shape of seed funding as well as the support of an expert team to help the winners develop creative ideas.

Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge is a new global initiative launched by UNICEF aiming to unleash the creativity of young people across the world to become productive citizens and take part in designing solutions to the issues concerning them.

The initiative was part of the UN youth strategy and it serves as a new global platform to identify and scale up solutions for young people in order to help them get the skills, education and employment they need by 2030.

Sudan's team was composed of Al-Fadel Sulaiman Mekki, Manara Asaad Bajeera, and Yassin Bushara, all of them from Nivasha Camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) at North Darfur State.

The team's winning creative idea contained the launching of an electronic website to help internally displaced people (IDPs) market and sell their handmade products to potential international buyers.

A winner of the award expressed happiness and jubilation that their team has won the award as representatives of Nivasha IDP camp in particular and of Sudan's youth in general. For them this wining represents a long-time aspired dream that has come true.

As global winners of the Youth Challenge, Muntjatna will receive funding to open a training centre for young women and grow their results in their community.

E N D

Post your comments

http://

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Email *

Your comment *