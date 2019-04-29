South Africa: Amla to Miss Cobras T20 Fixtures to 'Fine Tune' for CWC

Cape Town — Proteas and Cape Cobras batsman Hashim Amla will miss the remaining fixtures of the Cape-based franchise in the CSA T20 Challenge it was announced in a statement to the media on Saturday.

Amla, who was named in the Proteas squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales next month, will use the time away from the Cape Cobras to work on his game before South Africa leave for the tournament.

The top order batsman has only managed 92 runs in eight innings' for the Cape Cobras during the local T20 tournament.

Earlier this week, Amla missed the Cobras' clash against the Knights to be with his ill father.

Amla also took time away from the Proteas in March for the same reason.

The Proteas open their World Cup fixtures against the hosts England on Thursday, May 30 at the Oval.

Full statement from Hashim Amla:

"I have opted not to make myself available for selection for the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras for the remainder of the CSA T20 Challenge.

I express my sincere gratitude to the Cobras coaching staff and team for the game time over the last 3 weeks, given the circumstances.

Ultimately, I want to use the remaining time before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to fine tune my batting and prepare for the tournament."

Source: Sport24