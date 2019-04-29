Liberia: Over 90 Women, Girls to Benefit From Skills Training Project in Margibi

As part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of women and girls across the country, a non for profit women organization named and styled "Promotional Women for Development or PROWD" has launched a skill training project for over 90 women and girls in Margibi County.

The project which is named "Women and Girls empowerment Project" is being implemented in the Disco Hill Community along the Roberts field Highway.

The project covers the provision of skills training in tailoring, pastry, hair dressing, soap making among others.

Speaking at the launched of the project on Saturday, April 27, 2019, PROWD President Mercy D. Blyden said the initiative is intended to help develop the minds of women and girls in the rural part of the country.

She said, for too long women have been dormant and have heavily relied on their husbands for survival and as such it is about time that women muster the courage to learn something that will help them to be economically independent.

She wants beneficiaries of the project to see it as an opportunity to explore their future and not a means to get them from their family.

The PROWD President intoned that her organization real intent is to see women and girls across the country be knowledgeable on skills that will bring about economic benefits to them and will inversely contribute to the improvement of the Liberian society.

"This organization does not received funding from anywhere but we as women with like minds who God have blessed have decided to come together to help the less-fortunate (females) in the society," she said.

"Though you may not want to be consider a less fortunate person, but the fact that you don't have the money to do the things you want to do and you practically ask people for help, limits you. And so we are here today to help you. We want you learn to do something with your positively," she added.

At the same time, PROWD Project Coordinator, Madam Rita Jurry thanked women of the Disco Hill Community for showing up for the launching of the project.

According to her, a total of one hundred and two persons (102) have been selected to partake in the project.

She said within the total number, individuals have been carefully chosen by the organization to supervise the skills training that is expected to run for three months.

"The objective of this project is to contribute and inspire women and girls to be the best they can be and aimed for excellence through capacity development and mentoring initiatives for improve society," Madam Jurry told the jubilant beneficiaries of the project.

She furthered that other benefits of the project includes the creation of sustainable employment opportunities through the establishment of skills training programs that will have trickle down economic dividends for participants.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Disco Hill community, Samuel Gaye lauded members of PROWD for choosing his community to implement such skills training project.

He described the initiative as welcoming and called on those who are to participate in the project to exhibit strong level of commitment to the training.

According to the Disco Hill Community Chairman, it is a great opportunity for women and girls in his vicinity to utilize the skill training provided so as to better up their livelihoods.

"Is not every time you will be asking your husband for five dollars or ten dollars, if you all will learn these skills training that is being provided to us free of charge, it will help ease the burden of we the husbands," he accentuated.