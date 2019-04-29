South Africa: Bulls Rocked By Kriel, Odendaal Injuries

Cape Town — The Bulls have been rocked by injuries to their centre pairing of Burger Odendaal and Jesse Kriel following Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Stormers at Newlands.

The Bulls lost the match 24-23, but the news afterwards is that they are likely to go into their next clash against the Waratahs at Loftus with a new No 12 and No 13.

The extent of the injuries will only be known early in the week, however.

"Jesse will go for a scan. He has injured his ankle, so we will see," said coach Pote Human.

"Burger got a really bad knock to the eye and we're really worried about that because there is blood inside his eye. He's going to hospital."

Wing Jade Stighling, meanwhile, is also a concussion worry having taken a blow to the cheek.

Saturday's loss means that the Bulls have now won five and lost for in 2019, while they have also slipped to 2nd in the South African Conference behind the Sharks.

