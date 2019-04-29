28 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pieter-Steph Injury Worry for Stormers, Boks

Cape Town — Pieter-Steph du Toit is an injury worry for the Stormers following Saturday's Super Rugby win over the Bulls at Newlands.

The Stormers would have been celebrating their 24-23 triumph and a return to winning ways against their South African rivals, but Du Toit leaving the park early would have been a worrying sign for both Stormers and Springbok management.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck confirmed after the match that he suspected that Du Toit had a bruised shoulder, but further clarity would only be given on Monday after he had been medically examined.

Du Toit is obviously one of Bok coach Rassie Erasmus' key players heading into this year's World Cup in Japan.

While the extent of his injury is not yet known, Du Toit is likely to miss this week's trip to Argentina where the Stormers will take on the Jaguares.

