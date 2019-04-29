South Africa: Grace, Harding Implode in Final Round of Zurich Classic

Cape Town — South African duo Branden Grace and Justin Harding blew their opportunity of a high finish - or even victory - in the final round of the Zurich Classic on Sunday.

Grace and Harding were in prime position entering the final 18 holes on 22-under, a single stroke behind the joint overnight leaders.

The two were looking to pounce and had a great opportunity in what was a final round of foursomes in the unique tournament format.

However, Grace and Harding's fortunes soon caved in and the duo signed for a final round of 8-over 80 to plummet into a tie for 32nd .

It was the worst final round score by three shots by any of the 39 pairings to have made the cut.

Harding needed a two-way tie for second or better to gain Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour.

This was Harding's first career start at the Zurich Classic, while Grace has previously partnered Louis Oosthuizen in 2017.

Oosthuizen this week partnered with compatriot Charl Schwartzel, but the pair failed to make the cut - thanks in part to a disastrous NINE on the opening hole of the second round.

Their implosion will likely give International Presidents Cup captain Ernie Els something to reconsider ahead of this year's showdown against the USA in Melbourne in December.

Harding and Grace are currently ranked seventh and 15th in the International Presidents Cup standings, respectively.

Grace has played for the International team in each of the last three Presidents Cups, while Harding is attempting to make the team for the first time.

