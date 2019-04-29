South Africa: Performers Fly in a Flawless 'Chicago'

analysis

Other musicals may floor you with a couple of show-stopping numbers, leave you feeling more uplifted, or have you mulling over its social significance for days. But in terms of tight, sleek professionalism where the music, story, cast and dancing are equal pillars of perfection, 'Chicago' blows them away.

There's a moment at the end of Chicago when you stand up to vacate your seat and wish you could just sit down and watch it all again.

That feeling I first enjoyed a decade ago flourished again at Chicago's return, with most of the original company still performing.

You're caught up in the glitter, grit and glamour of this sublimely sexy show that's probably the best musical yet staged in South Africa.

The multi-award-winning musical was created in 1975 by the Broadway trio of Fred Ebb, who wrote the book and lyrics,...