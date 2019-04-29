29 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Performers Fly in a Flawless 'Chicago'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Lesley Stones

Other musicals may floor you with a couple of show-stopping numbers, leave you feeling more uplifted, or have you mulling over its social significance for days. But in terms of tight, sleek professionalism where the music, story, cast and dancing are equal pillars of perfection, 'Chicago' blows them away.

There's a moment at the end of Chicago when you stand up to vacate your seat and wish you could just sit down and watch it all again.

That feeling I first enjoyed a decade ago flourished again at Chicago's return, with most of the original company still performing.

You're caught up in the glitter, grit and glamour of this sublimely sexy show that's probably the best musical yet staged in South Africa.

Is that even a debatable point? Other musicals may floor you with a couple of show-stopping numbers, leave you feeling more uplifted or have you mulling over its social significance for days. But in terms of tight, sleek professionalism where the music, story, cast and dancing are equal pillars of perfection, Chicago blows them away.

The multi-award-winning musical was created in 1975 by the Broadway trio of Fred Ebb, who wrote the book and lyrics,...

South Africa

Here Are the Arguments for and Against Banning the Old South African Flag

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is asking the Equality Court in Johannesburg to declare the display of the old South… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.