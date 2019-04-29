South Africa: Suspect Arrested Inside Supermarket

press release

Katlehong police this morning at about 04:30 arrested a 29-year-old man inside Shoprite Usave supermarket for burglary.

It is alleged that police were patrolling at Moleleki Ext1, when they received a call from 10111 about a burglary in progress at Shoprite Usave. The quick response by police members resulted to the arrest of the suspect. On arrival at the scene, police members heard noises inside the shop. The store manager arrived and opened for the police in order to enter the shop. Suspect was found hiding inside a store room. The suspect cut the roof and ceiling to get entrance to the shop.

The suspect is expected to appear in Palm Ridge court soon.