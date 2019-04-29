South Africa: MEC Lebogang Motlhaping On Recent Brutal Killings in Northern Cape

press release

The Northern Cape MEC of Transport, Safety and Liaison, Mr Lebogang Motlhaping has strongly condemned the recent brutal killings in communities.

MEC Motlhaping said he was concerned with the recent murders and their brutal and senseless nature. A number of murders were recorded in recent weeks involving the brutal killings of teenagers, an elderly and now recently a toddler.

He condemned the murders, dubbing them brutal and senseless. He said such criminality was not only immoral but had no place in communities. He added that everyone deserved to live in peace, free from fear and deserved the right to life. He said it was important that communities continued to join hands with the police to rid communities of criminals and criminal elements destroying them.

Recently, Police in the Province reported a gruesome discovery of a 2 year old Delportshoop baby girl who was found submerged under water in the Vaal River. It is alleged a 41 year old man had attempted to rape the mother before snatching the toddler, who was later discovered at the river. The suspect has been arrested and appeared in the Barkley West Magistrates Court for multiple charges including kidnapping and murder.

MEC Motlhaping has commended the efforts of the police in making a swift arrest in the matter. He said despite the discovery of the child, it was still not the best of news for the mother, the family or the community at large. He said no parent deserved to go through such an ordeal nor a family lose the life of a loved one at the hands of a criminal.

The MEC has yet again made a clarion call to communities to continue to work together with the police in an effort to enhance the safety of communities and ensure to collectively rid communities of criminality. He said that criminals were known in communities and ridding them from communities needed collective efforts from everyone, including the efforts of the intelligence driven operations by law enforcement.

He has called on anyone with information on any matters being investigated by police to come forward and share the information, as any information was valuable in resolving crimes and putting criminals behind bars.

Issued by: Northern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison