South Africa: Stormers Leave for Argentina Without Kolisi, Pieter-Steph

Cape Town — Pieter-Steph du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi will miss the Stormers' trip to Argentina to take on the Jaguares this weekend.

Du Toit is out with a shoulder injury while Kolisi has been rested.

Ernst van Rhyn (elbow) and Frans Malherbe (rested) are also not included in the 25-man squad.

Loose forwards Jaco Coetzee and Sikhumbuzo Notshe have both recovered from injuries and will make the trip.

Head coach Robbie Fleck said that the players going to Argentina will be giving it everything to secure another win.

"We want to keep building on our recent performances and this is a great opportunity to do so away from home," he said.

"We have a bye after this game before we are back at home, so we will be going flat-out this weekend in Buenos Aires.'

Stormers squad to Argentina:

Jaco Coetzee, Damian de Allende, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Johan du Toit, JJ Engelbrecht, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Corne Fourie, Herschel Jantjies, Steven Kitshoff, Dan Kriel, Michael Kumbirai, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Scarra Ntubeni, Sergeal Petersen, Justin Phillips, JD Schickerling, Seabelo Senatla, Josh Stander, Kobus van Dyk, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse.

Source: Sport24