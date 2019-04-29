South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Visits Areas Affected By Floods in Eastern Cape

press release

Minister Zweli Mkhize see first hand the damages caused by recent rains in the Eastern Cape

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize visited areas affected by floods in the Eastern Cape Province, today, 27 April 2019 to assess the damage in his capacity as the political head responsible for disaster management in Cabinet.

Minister saw first-hand the extent of the damage caused by floods in Mbizana and Port St Johns last week.

Many residents in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape provinces were negatively affected by the extreme flooding which caused tragic loss of life and severe devastation. The fact finding and assessment visit to the Eastern Cape follows the one Minister undertook with the President in KZN. Dr Mkhize visited Port St Johns, Lusikisiki and Mbizana.

The Minister visited Green Farm settlement in Port St Johns which was also heavily flooded and residents lost their possessions. "The settlement is located in a valley that receives water from the high areas that surround it. From the assessment, Green Farm will always provide challenges due to the topography of the area and its location," said Minister Mkhize.

The Minister directed the Municipality to work with the community to find solutions.

From Green Farm, the Minister visited two families in Lusikisiki who lost their loved ones, two school children who tragically drowned.

In Mbizana, Minister saw the damaged roads infrastructure which restricts the movement of the people including some bridges that are negatively affected. The community is also still reeling from the death of a 39 year old woman in the same municipality.

Minister Mkhize emphasised integrated coordinated approach to bring relief to affected communities and to ensure effective and impactful intervention.

"Resources are being mobilised and government will also as part of emergency support, distribute funding to the affected. The rebuilding of infrastructure in the long-term will surely contribute to bringing the situation back to normal for people in the affected provinces. We have written to all affected departments requesting them to ensure that critical infrastructure and essential services are prioritised as many communities remain cut off from towns and don't have access to services and amenities due to damaged roads and bridges. Others have lost Identity Documents and cannot access government services and all of that is being prioritised," said Minister Mkhize.

The Minister also saw the serious challenge caused by the absence of a bridge over Mdlankala river which cuts across Mdlankala village. The recent floods have made matters worse as the communities could not cross to either side for schooling, medical care and other services.

The Minister directed the Municipalities, both district and local to ensure that the bridge is built as per the previous promises made to the community a few years ago.

A number of people were sheltered at the town hall in Port St Johns. Currently, all those who were sheltered in the hall and many others, are trying to restore their lives, piece by piece and government thanks the public, non-governmental organisations and churches for support.

Minister Mkhize conveyed heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the bereaved and wished those injured speedy a recovery. "Looking at the extent of the damage, it is clear that if government, communities and other stakeholders did not spring into action and assist, the loss would have been beyond the current one, to this effect, we thank everyone for their contribution", said Minister Mkhize.

As people are working around the clock, to restore their lives, assessments are also underway across the affected provinces to determine the overall cost of the damages caused by the recent floods.

Joint Operational Centres have been established in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape provinces where government departments and all stakeholders meet daily to take stock and assess the provision of humanitarian assistance and critical infrastructure restoration to affected communities.

