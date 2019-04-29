South Africa: SA Youth Choir Delights Fellow Passengers With Impromptu Performance Aboard Delayed Flight to Atlanta

The Ndlovu Youth Choir delighted travellers en route to the United States by breaking into song on a delayed flight.

The impromptu performance took place on a flight destined for Atlanta, in the US on April 19.

In a post on their Twitter page, the choir is seen standing in the aisle, entertaining fellow passengers.

The choir's artistic director Ralf Schmitt said the choir was en route to an audition for America's Got Talent when their flight was delayed.

"The choir got up enthusiastically from their seats and started singing," he said.

"Everyone was quite thrilled."

Schmitt said the flight had been delayed for "a while" and people were "bracing themselves for one of the longest flights".

"We just thought we may use the time to entertain the passengers and give them a little impromptu performance," Schmitt said.

He added that the performance lasted about 20 minutes with a medley of traditional and original songs. "They were having a good time jamming and singing along."

"The people loved it. We got a positive response," he said.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir made waves late last year with their rendition of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and also gave the national anthem a unique twist.

Facebook user Kristoffer Greyling, who was on the flight, said the choir was a blessing.

"This choir has been an absolute blessing," he said in a post.

"I freaking love my country! So beautiful. I am so touched."

Another social media user Katie Mullins said: "Thanks for the music! It was a great way to start this long flight!"

"It was a lovely experience. It was just a nice way to kill the time," Schmitt concluded.

