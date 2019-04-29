South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Sends Birthday Wishes to Former President Kenneth Kaunda

press release

President Ramaphosa sends his well wishes to former President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda on his 95th Birthday

The President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his heartfelt birthday message to the former and first President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda on his 95th birthday which falls on 28 April.

President Ramaphosa paid tribute to Dr Kaunda for the selfless attributes that he embodied that propelled him to continue the fight against imperialism, colonialism and apartheid, his notable heroic sacrifices that contributed to South Africa's political freedom and the emancipation of other countries in the region and beyond.

As South Africa has just celebrated its 25th years of liberation, this significant milestone brings into fore fond recollections of those who contributed to this freedom. High amongst those being the iconic founding father of liberation in the region, Dr Kaunda, whose great leadership and formidable conviction remain a source of inspiration to the current and latter generations to jealously guard this freedom gained through many years of struggle.

President Ramaphosa further stated that "The Government and people of South Africa join you and your family, the people of Zambia, Africa and the world at large in celebrating your 95th birthday. We remain indebted to the contributions you made in your life time in the liberation of our country and the region. Please accept my warm personal best wishes for good health and may God Almighty continue to grant you unparalleled longevity".

Issued by: The Presidency