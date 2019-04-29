South African Social Security Agency On Child Grant for Over 18 Year Olds

press release

Child support grant lapses when the child reach 18 years old.

SASSA would like to remind child support grant beneficiaries that the grant lapses when the child attains 18 years old. Some beneficiaries become confused and not understand when the payment is suddenly stopped during that period.

Beneficiaries must note that the child support grant can also stop if the child has passed on, is no longer in the custody of caregiver, if the caregiver does not claim the child support grant for three consecutive months and when living condition improves and becomes above the threshold. According to Social Assistance Act it is required that beneficiaries must report any changes of living standards to ensure that the grant is reviewed immediately.

Social grant recipients must be aware that the child support grant is aimed at lower income households, to assist parents to provide the basic needs of their children. The child support grant is not meant for a luxury life or to replace other income, but intended to bridge the gap in the cost of living and look after the child.

Society is reminded that nobody is allowed to receive child support grant for more than six children who are not biological or legally adopted children.

SASSA would like to encourage the communities to report all beneficiaries who misuses the child support grant at nearest local offices.

More information can be acquired by contacting SASSA toll free number at 0800 60 10 11 from 08:00 - 16:00 during week days Monday - Friday.

Issued by: South African Social Security Agency