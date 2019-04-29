South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Welcomes Provisional Findings and Recommendations On Data Services Market Inquiry

press release

Minister of Communications welcomes provisional findings and recommendations on the Data Services Market Enquiry

The Minister of Communications, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, welcomes the Competition Commission's provisional findings and recommendations on the Data Services Market Inquiry, as published on 24 April 2019.

The market inquiry follows engagements between the Ministries of Communications (then Telecommunications and Postal Services) and Economic Development regarding South Africa's communications costs, in particular, the persistently high data prices.

"To ensure an effective and meaningful role of South Africans in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital inclusion must be at the centre. However, this cannot be achieved if the cost to communicate remains unaffordable. We are therefore left with no choice but to use the legislation at our disposal to address this socio-economic imperative," says Ndabeni-Abrahams.

In response to the findings, the Ministry of Communications will embark on a requisite process as defined by the Electronic Communications Act No. 36 of 2005 (as amended).

Issued by: Department of Communications