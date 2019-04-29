Mauritius: World Bank Delegation Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

press release

A delegation from the World Bank led by the Executive Director at the Board of the Executive Directors of the World Bank Group representing 23 African countries, Mr Jean-Claude Tchatchouang, paid, today, a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

In a statement to the press, Mr Tchatchouang said that the meeting with the Prime Minister was cordial and fruitful. Discussions with Mr Jugnauth focused mainly on identifying new areas of cooperation so that both Mauritius and the World Bank Group can further collaborate and consolidate ties.

The visit, he said, forms part of the mission of the World Bank Group to promoting the interests of member countries as well as encouraging them to seize the opportunities offered by the World Bank Group.

The member countries are: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal and Togo.