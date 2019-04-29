Uganda: Bobi Wine Arrested, Arraigned Before Buganda Road Court

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Robert Kyagulanyi addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District.

Kampala, Uganda — Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi who was arrested today as he headed to Kibuli to respond to Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) summons, has been arraigned before Buganda Road Court.

Reports from court indicate he is being charged for inciting violence and holding an unlawful assembly on Easter Monday in Busabala. He also faces charges of disobedience of statutory duty when in July 11,2018 he held a public meeting that protested the mobile money and social media tax, without notifying police contrary to provisions of the Public Order Management Act.

He had been summoned earlier on accusation of inciting violence, and it is now expected that other charges he will face include protests against the OTT and mobile money tax last year.

Bobi Wine was arrested earlier in the day around Kalerwe outside the city, where he was being accompanied by a huge crowd heading to Kibuli. He was first driven to Nagalama, then returned to Kampala where the court hearing is ongoing.