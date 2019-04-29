Tanzania: Education Ministry Tables Sh1.389 Trillion Budget Proposal

Dodoma — Education, Science and Technology minister Joyce Ndalichako on Monday, April 29 asked Parliament to endorse a 2019/20 fiscal year budget proposal of Sh1.389 trillion for her docket.

Tabling the proposal in Parliament, Prof Ndalichako, said Sh862.71 billion was meant for development projects, with the rest being for recurrent and other expenditures, which include salaries.

She said among other ministry's priorities include, establishment of electronic accreditation system and to increase efficiency in registration of schools.

Also on the list are, assessment of 5,945 organisations, including 4,667 primary schools, 1,244 secondary schools and 56 teachers' colleges, with a view to improving the quality of education.

Her ministry is also set to provide capacity building to 300 secondary school teachers, to sharpen their counselling skills.