Tanzania: Govt to Disburse Sh6 Billion to Mwanza Health Centres

Dodoma — In a fresh bid to cut maternal mortality rate, government has disbursed some Sh6 billion for construction of 14 health centres in Mwanza Region.

The amount was dished out during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 fiscal years.

This was revealed Monday, April 29 by deputy minister for State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Josephat Kandege.

He was responding to a question by a Special Seats lawmaker Maria Kangoye (CCM), who sought to know the government's plan to reduce maternal deaths which was mainly due to lack of emergency surgery services in some Mwanza-based Heath centres.

Minister also said during the current financial year, the government has disbursed Sh3 billion for construction of Ilemela and Buchosa District Hospitals in Mwanza Region.

"The hospitals will provide emergence surgery services to pregnant mothers in the process improve health services in the region," said Mr Kandege.

Mr Kandege added that government will continue with its efforts to construct health centres and raise the number of experts, to cut maternal deaths.

Official data show that in Tanzania, one woman dies every hour from complications of pregnancy or childbirths because of living far from adequate services, according to Maternal and Health Reproductive Program report.

Mwanza Region has six hospitals, 35 health centres and 231 dispensaries, according to Mr Kandege.