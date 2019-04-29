Tanzania: Government Cautions On Male Libido Enhancers

Dodoma — People claiming to have natural remedies to men's libido challenges are on the rise in Tanzania and on Monday, April 29, 2019, the government gave a boost to such claims.

The Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi said in Parliament on Monday that the government understands that some men were facing a challenge of low sex drive and that it (the government) has identified the proper remedy to such complications.

Dr Mwinyi, who is a medical doctor by profession, was responding to a question from Mr Goodluck Mlinga (Ulanga CCM) who wanted to government's reaction on libido-enhancers in Tanzania.

Mr Mlinga detailed a number of libido enhancers that were being advertised by various people across the country, asking the government to say which ones were performing better than the others and whether they have side effects on users.

Similarly, Ms Suzan Lyimo (Chadema Special Seats) asked the government to say whether there are any side effects that men engaging in penis enlargement exercise are likely going to face.

According to Dr Mwinyi, several factors - including health complications like diabetes and High Blood Pressure - are the causes of low male libido.

"However, the government has identified a list of natural men's libido-enhancers," he said, calling upon Tanzanian men to refrain from the allure of enhancing their libidos using medicines that have not been approved by relevant authorities.

Similarly, he said, as far as penis enlargement is concerned Tanzanians should go for those remedies that have been certified.