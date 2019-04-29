Malawi: Mutharika Blames Opposition for Fighting Pro Poor Initiatives

Nkhata Bay — President Arthur Peter Mutharika has urged people of Nkhotakota to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which he leads ahead of May elections, saying he remains grateful for the support he got in 2014 elections.

Prof Mutharika made the call on Sunday at Dwangwa and Liwalazi in Nkhotakota during whistle stop tour in the district.

Mutharika said given another five years, he would develop the country further, adding that the opposition parties have no welfare of the people at heart.

"They say they will abolish fertilizer subsidy and they are against the Malata and Cement Subsidy," he said.

He said the opposition lacked competence and experience on how to run the affairs of the country in the interest of a common Malawian.

He said through the 2014 manifesto, the DPP-led government has constructed community technical colleges, National Cancer Centre, initiated social cash transfer, Malata and cement subsidy. He added that government has also constructed 23 main and other roads.

The president said by August this year, the country shall have a total of 28 community technical colleges before rolling out constituency technical colleges in each of the 193 constituencies.

"In August 2019, we will complete constructing district community technical colleges. In September this year, we are starting constructing constituency community technical colleges so that the youth gain skill like tailoring, welding and fabrication, brick laying and carpentry," he said.

On 250 secondary schools government intends to construct in the country, Mutharika said 50 will be constructed in cities and 200 in districts.

He said seven secondary schools will be constructed in Nkhotakota and that Dwangwa will have one of them.

He then asked people of Nkhotakota to vote for DPP President, members of Parliament and councilors in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

"Vote for experienced leaders like Chimunthu Banda and all DPP candidates in the district. In 2014 you gave us two Members of Parliament and now give us all the 5 MPs," he said.

Acting Senior Chief Kanyenda asked government to develop some roads in the districts.

"We are asking government to construct M5 road and other roads which are in bad state," Acting Senior Chief Kanyenda said.