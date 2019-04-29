Malawi: Government to Renovate Mchinji Hospital Kitchen

Mchinji — Government says it has set aside K179 million to renovate Mchinji District Hospital kitchen which was gutted by fire in 2014.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Dan Namarika, disclosed this on Friday on the sidelines of World Malaria Day commemoration that government has identified a contractor to rehabilitate the kitchen which was completely damaged.

"Two weeks ago, President Arthur Peter Mutharika visited Mchinji and he said during his meeting that Mchinji Kitchen should be rehabilitated.

"That instruction is now under us, in about a week the contractor will be on site to rehabilitate the kitchen," he said.

District Commissioner (DC) for Mchinji, Rosemary Nawasha, said the district council was relieved that the kitchen would be rehabilitated after the President's directive.

"We have been receiving numerous queries from citizens in the district on why the kitchen was not being rehabilitated and it is now a relief to us that the kitchen will now be renovated," she said.

Fire gutted Mchinji District Hospital kitchen in October 2014, kitchen equipment including cookers, pots and other food stuffs were destroyed.