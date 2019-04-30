Ghana: Stonebwoy Declares Self Best in Africa

Award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall music act, Stonebwoy has declared himself the best and said he has no competition in Africa.

The singer said this during one of his performances over the weekend where he talked about being the only dancehall artiste in Africa to win both the BET and the Nickelodeon awards.

He said,

"I don't see any competition, take it or leave it. I'm the only reggae/dancehall artiste to win BET for Ghana and in Africa. And I want you to be proud of it because I'm Ghanaian. I'm the only dancehall artiste to win the Nickelodeon Award. I'm proud of it."

It is noteworthy that Stonebwoy and fellow Ghanaian act, Shatta Wale have been at loggerhead over who holds the title to the position of the best reggae and dancehall singer in Ghana.