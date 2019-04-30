Tanzania: State Urged to Amend Penal Code On Ship Piracy

HIGH Court Judge Yose Mlyambina has advised the State to amend the Penal Code of the United Republic of Tanzania, in particular, and the provisions relating to piracy cases in order to draw closer to the developments at the international level.

Dr Mlyambina made the appeal recently while delivering the first judgment in a piracy case, also the first to be determined in the country's judicial system.

The case involved seven Somali nationals, who had attacked an oil exploration vessel knows as Sams All-good in Tanzania waters' high Seas in Indian Ocean.

"The issue of piracy is a very dynamic area of the law, where Municipal laws meetsand harmoniously work with the international one. The interest of justice in piracy cases would be best served if the Penal Code of the United Republic of Tanzania would be amended," Judge Mlyambina added.

Such amendments, he further said, should keep pace with the developments at the international level and particularly Article 3 of the Convention for Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Maritime Navigation, 1988 (SUA), which Tanzania is a party. The judge noted that SUA does not define piracy.