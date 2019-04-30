Tanzania: MPs Told to Temporarily Halt Debate On Cag Report

MEMBERS of Parliament were on Monday advised to halt debate on the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 16.7bn/- phantom police uniforms, pending the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) work.

The Parliament Chairman, Mr Andrew Chenge gave the advice, arguing the truth on the over 16.7bn/- phantom uniforms will be revealed after officials from the police force are subjected to intensive grilling by the PAC.

An exchange of bitter words resurfaced in parliament yesterday when Iringa Urban Lawmaker Peter Msigwa (CHADEMA) stood up, seeking guidance from the House chairman, over the remarks issued last week by Minister for Home Affairs Kangi Lugola, dismissing the CAG is a liar, having issued what he termed 'unrealistic' report on procurement of police uniforms.

Last week, responding to queries raised by several MPs, Mr Lugola said there were enough police uniforms in the police containers, which were purchased by the law enforcers, contrary to the CAG report for the year ending June 2018.

In his 2017/2018 report, the CAG uncovered massive rot within the police force, among them procurement of phantom uniforms amounting to 16.7bn/-.

"During Performance and Specialized General Audit, it was realised that the police paid 16.66bn/- without any evidence of ordering and receiving the uniforms," said CAG Prof Musa Assad when presenting a summary of his report before reporters here earlier this month.

However, last week, Mr Lugola came out strongly, defending the police and describing the CAG as a 'big liar.'

On Monday, Mr Msigwa wanted the House Chairman to issue guidance if it was in order for the minister to issue his utterances while the report was yet to be analysed by PAC as well as interrogating police officers who were involved in the procurement exercise. The vocal MP said the minister had contravened the House Standing Orders.

Mr Lugola however, stood up defending himself that he was responding to issues raised by law makers over the scam and that he was obliged to respond as per the House Standing Orders. The minister stood to his guns, again, that the CAG report was deceitful.

In his guidance, Mr Chenge said the matter raised by the minister and MP yesterday was contravening the House Standing order, which provides for the Speaker's guidance.

"I will issue my guidance because of the sensitivity of the matter, because the issue had already been addressed by the House Speaker last week that MPs should wait until the CAG reports are analysed by the Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC) and PAC, I will equally advise the same," said Mr Chenge who doubles as Bariadi East MP.