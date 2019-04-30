Botswana: MP Assures Residents of Funds for Water Network

Letlhakane — The Mmatshumo water network expansion is expected to commence this financial year.

Member of Parliament for Boteti East, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe said this during a kgotla meeting in Mmatshumo recently.

He said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development delayed to release funds to Water Utilities Corporation for network expansion which delayed the project expected to cover Letlhakane, Mmatshumo and Mokubilo.

Mr Lelatisitswe said the Mmatshumo treatment plant, currently at tendering stage, would also be funded this financial year.

He noted that shortage of human resource affected implementation of projects and that constituency community projects were many.

The Mmatshumo layout, he said, had been approved and that plot allocation was expected to commence soon.

On other issues, Mr Lelatisitswe said there was no consultation in naming the Okavango Blue diamond.

He said it was frustrating to see diamonds mined in Boteti associated with Okavango, which had its own natural resources.

Mr Lelatisitswe said shortage of funds hindered the tarring of Mmatshumo/Mosu road. He, however, said wet grading would be done during the current financial year.

He urged the youth to apply for programmes meant to assist them, saying it would reduce the number of youth working for Ipelegeng.

The MP also urged the youth to seek employment opportunities in nearby mines.

Kgosi Kelekgethetse Phetsogang of Mmatshumo had sought explanation why diamonds mined in Boteti were named after Okavango.

He also complained about youth unemployment, saying it was high and that 40 per cent of Ipelegeng employees were youth.

Village Development Committee chairperson, Mr Balefi Gobuamang requested a cough spot for TB patients.

One of the residents complained of frequent water interruptions.

Source : BOPA