Tanzania: Serengeti Priest Accused of Setting Worshipper Ablaze Arrested

Serengeti — Ms Anna Butoke a Calvary Church pastor from Musati Village in Serengeti District, Mara Region, Ms Anna Butoke who is accused of allegedly setting one of her worshipers ablaze during prayer session has been arrested.

Serengeti OCD Methew Mgema confirmed the arrest in an interview with The Citizen on Monday, April 29, 2019, noting that other legal procedures were follow.

The priest is accused of allegedly burning, Mr Elias, a resident of Kakonko District, Kigoma Region after pouring kerosene on his body and setting his clothes ablaze in an attempt to rid him of demons

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Butoke confirmed to have burnt Mr Elias when destroying his clothes which she alleged to have contained covenant with demons.

"Mr Elias has powers of darkness because reports from Kigoma say he killed 16 fellow herders. We decided to destroy his clothes which contained such powers ... ..but, surprisingly it wasn't clothes that were destroyed, rather it was Mr Elias himself," she said.

However, Mr Elias said he attended the prayer session after suffering from severe headache, noting that while in church, the preacher directed him to kneel before her and to take off his shirt.

While kneeling, the preacher, Ms Butoke, and her deacons splashed kerosene on the shirt. While at the exercise, some of the kerosene came into contact with Philipo's body.

The 'treatment' that followed was too painful for him to bear.

