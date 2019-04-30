30 April 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Committee Warns of Possible Industrial Action By Lecturers

By Alex Malanga

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Committee on Social Services and Community Development has warned of a possible industrial action by university lecturers over unpaid dues (without quantifying).

The strike warning was issued Monday, April 29 by committee's vice chairman Juma Nkamia during presentation of the recommendations on the 2019/20 fiscal year budget proposal of Sh1.389 trillion.

Mr Nkamia, the Chemba lawmaker (CCM) said the committee established the challenge of the government's failure to pay lecturers their respective dues, including housing allowance.

"This challenge has plunged some lecturers into blocking release of examination results, this is unacceptable... the government should intervene and ensure all dues get paid," He opined.

