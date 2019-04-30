Mozambique: Cyclone Kenneth: 38 dead; Conditions Worsening in Some Areas

Photo: A. Chissale/Deutsche Welle

Dozens of houses and state infrastructure were destroyed or damaged by Cyclone Kenneth in northern Mozambique.

Heavy rain and likely flooding are predicted for Tuesday in Nampula and Cabo Delgado, exacerbating problems caused by Cyclone Kenneth. Many areas in central Cabo Delgado remain inaccessible due to flooded roads and washed out roads and bridges. Macomia can be reached but it is difficult to travel further north. Electricity is out in many areas.

There is extensive damage in Ibo, Macomia and Quissanga districts with at least 30,000 houses destroyed or damged.

INGC reported this afternoon that 38 people are known dead; there are 20,700 people in 30 accommodation centres. 193 classrooms and 14 health units have been damaged or destroyed. https://www.facebook.com/INGC.Mocambique/

A report in New Scientist says that "Mozambique has been hit by one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall on mainland Africa. Storms in the region appear to be growing stronger as a result of climate change."

This is the first cyclone ever to hit Cabo Delgado, and it made landfall Thursday evening. There was torrential rain over the weekend, which has already caused extensive flooding. The main road out of the city was flooded at Mieze, 20 km from the city. Pedestrians and cars took huge risks to walk through the water rushing over the road, as the pictures below show. (Photos: @NosbachMarc - pedestrians - and Lusa - cars). The road is now open, but more rain and flooding is forecast.