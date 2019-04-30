South Africa: Beyond Saints and Sinners - Ramaphosa's South Africa (II)

analysis

Post the elections, Cyril Ramaphosa will have to implement a radical pragmatic strategy that tackles the critical issues of corruption, land redistribution, violence, racism, redress and developing a common social pact with key societal actors to move South Africa forward. But this is only if Ramaphosa is savvy enough to navigate our current serpentine politics without being swallowed by it, as I explore in Part 1 of this series.

What then should be the essential elements of Ramaphosa's programme of action in the days and months after the election? I discern six essential elements of a radical pragmatic strategy. First, Ramaphosa has to be seen to act against corruption. If there is a singular descriptor of the Zuma administration, it has to be State Capture. At the heart of this phenomenon was a pervasive rent-seeking programme that involved a few families and businessmen who used their access to the President, his Ministers and Premiers to enrich themselves at the cost of both the public purse and service delivery to citizens. There has to be accountability for this destruction, if only to ensure that others are dissuaded from repeating this plundering but one has...