Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Offices Used for Army Recruitment, Army Dismisses Claims

Marondera — Zanu-PF Mashonaland East offices here were recently used for the recruitment of new Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) recruits, newzimbabwe.com has heard.

Investigations carried out show that at least 200 Zanu PF aligned youths, submitted their CVs at the party offices before they were called for interviews by the ZNA in Goromonzi last week.

A Zanu PF official employed at the provincial offices confirmed the developments adding that a recruitment exercise was conducted last week in Goromonzi.

The recruits were required to have a minimum of two '0' Levels and below the age of 22 years and hundreds of young men and women from across the province took part. Similar interviews have also been taking place in most provinces.

"There was an arrangement with the ZNA for us to select youths for training as ordinary junior soldiers and 200 made the grade.

"However, only 14 were successful during the rigorous recruitment exercise and the rest failed to make it on the day. As a party, we felt it was important to help our youths with employment that training is why we engaged the army. As you aware most Zanu PF youths are unemployed as government is no longer recruiting them because of various reasons," a source said.

But the army immediately dismissed the claims as false. Responding to questions from newzimbabwe.com, army public relations director Colonel Alphios Makotore said the army never had a recruitment exercise in Marondera.

"It is a blatant lie that the Zimbabwe National Army carried out a military recruitment at Zanu PF party provincial offices in Marondera. There was never any recruitment in Marondera and the nearest locations where the recruitment took place were at Goromonzi and Murehwa High Schools, respectively," Mokotore said.

"The Zimbabwe National Army never recruited from any Zanu PF party offices anywhere throughout the country. The allegations are a mere figment of your reporter's alienated imagination."

Thousands of Zanu PF linked youths used to be employed in government ministries and departments under the controversial National Youth Service popularly known as Green Bombers. However, the process has been suspended and scores of youth officers have been retrenched.

Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson, Joel Biggie Matiza were unsuccessful.