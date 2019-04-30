Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Family Backs Chamisa's Successful Nomination

The family of the opposition MDC leader and late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, thrown its weight behind Nelson Chamisa following his successful nomination by all party provinces ahead of the upcoming elective congress.

Chamisa received nominations from all 13 MDC provincial structures, despite earlier indications he could be challenged with speculation secretary general Douglas Mwonzora was eyeing his throne.

Chamisa took over in controversial circumstances following the Tsvangirai's death in February last year.

The late veteran opposition leader's younger brother Manase in an interview with newzimbabwe.com Monday said the family was giving Chamisa its blessings.

"We are very much aware the party MDC, is in the process of putting their congress in place and it's now definite that Mr Chamisa has been nominated by all the provinces.

"We wish him well and we wish him all the best. We hope that normalcy will come into place in MDC," Manase said.

"As a family we are saying who ever has been nominated is the right candidate to lead."

In the chaos that rocked the MDC following Tsvangirai's death, there were reports the family was not happy with Chamisa. Tsvangirai's mother at some point was reported to have declared she did not want Chamisa and her son's wife Elizabeth Macheka at the former Prime Minister's funeral.

A leadership fight followed Tsvangirai's death with Chamisa reportedly railroading the MDC national council into endorsing him as successor ahead of the late leader's choice who was said to be co-vice president Elias Mudzuri.

Tsvangirai's then long-serving deputy Thokozani Khupe also argued she was the rightful heir before she was hounded out of the party.

The family was reported at the time to be backing Mudzuri as Tsvangirai's successor. Manase also dismissed a group claiming it was fighting to restore Tsvangirai's legacy against Chamisa's rise to power.

"We have heard about the group which is on social media, we are appealing to them to stop abusing the late leader's name, let him rest in peace," he said.

"If they have issues they must discuss with MDC party leaders and join others as Morgan did unite everyone and fight for democratic change in the country. Chamisa has been nominated and he is now the leader and he has to be respected and we hope he will carry Morgan's legacy well."

The MDC's congress run-in has been characterised by reports of chaos, intimidation, violence and manipulation of structures choreographed to make sure Chamisa is uncontested.

But the party has dismissed as narratives being pushed by the ruling Zanu PF party whose aim is to foist on the MDC a "weak leader."