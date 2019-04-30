Kenyan Sues Boeing Over Ethiopian Airlines Crash

A Kenyan has filed a lawsuit in Chicago against the US aviation giant Boeing over the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people.

Nairobi-based lawyer Mr Irungu Kang'ata said that the case was filed last Thursday in the Illinois Northern District Court before Judge Rebecca R Pallmeyer.

The plaintiff in the case, number 1:19-CV-02770, is a Mr Fredrick Karanja Mungai, while the defendants are Boeing Corporation and Rosemount Aerospace Inc, which manufactured the allegedly defective part of the plane.

Mr Mungai is represented by Mr Lawrence T. Ruder of Ruder Law, LLC, a personal injury lawyer based in the US who filed the suit.

Other law firms involved in the case are Irungu Kang'ata and Co Advocates based in Nairobi, Carlos Velasquez of VDA Trial Lawyers (Florida), a US-based attorney specialising in aviation litigation, and Laban Opande Attorneys and Counsellors at Law (Texas).

SEEKING DAMAGES

The lawsuit accuses Boeing of negligence and that the company failed to warn the public, airlines and pilots of the airplane's allegedly erroneous sensors.

A preliminary report released earlier this month showed that the Ethiopian Airlines pilots wrestled with a computer system that repeatedly ordered the nose down due to a faulty sensor data.

The Boeing aircraft, B-737-800MAX, registration ET-AVJ, had just departed from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa when it crashed in Bishoftu. The crash claimed the lives of all 157 people on board, among them 36 Kenyans, with the country suffering the largest number of casualties.

"We have laid several complaints. The damages sought are based on the nature of injuries the family of the plaintiff got and the loss of support to heirs and beneficiaries. Other damages are based on the sorrow, pain and emotional loss, loss of companionship and guidance, economic losses and damages associated with grief," Mr Kang'ata told the Nation.

"As of now, it's only one client that has agreed to have details and identities disclosed for the case. The main fight in this case is with Boeing because all reports made so far from the Ethiopian crash point to their negligence," he added.

REPRESENTATION

Mr Mungai is the second Kenyan to sue Boeing in the US after the family of the late George Kabau, who died in the crash, filed a lawsuit on April 15.

The family is represented by lawyer Nomi Husain, who is also representing one of the American families who lost their kin in the crash.

Mr Kang'ata has urged other affected families in Kenya to join Mr Mungai's suit and get the compensation that they deserve following the loss of their loved ones.

The Foreign Affairs ministry had asked families of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash to secure a Grant of Representation from court in order to get compensation.

A Grant of Representation is a document that confirms the legal status and ability to deal with the estate of someone who has died. It grants the bearer the powers to administer the estate of the deceased.