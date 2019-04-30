Zimbabwe: First Lady Donates to Homes

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday donated an assortment of foodstuffs, blankets and clothes worth thousands of dollars to disadvantaged children and other vulnerable members of society in Harare.

She made the donations to seven children and old people's homes through her charity organisation -- Angel of Hope Foundation -- which is playing a leading role in helping the underprivileged.

The homes that received donations were Bako Redonhodzo Old People's Home, Chinyaradzo Children's Home, SOS Children's Home, Shungu Dzevana, Braeside Old People's Home, St Joseph Home for Boys and Danai Children's Home.

Angel of Hope Foundation's head of programmes Mrs Casimir Chipere handed over the donations to the beneficiaries.

She said the First Lady through her foundation will continue to support various charities to afford Zimbabweans equal opportunities.

"The First Lady, who is our patron, cares a lot for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe, particularly the underprivileged," she said.

"As Angel of Hope, we are working in the areas of emergency response, social protection issues, health as well as livelihood.

"Today we came under the pillar of emergency response where we are providing the basic needs to these homes.

"We donated blankets, clothing and food stuffs that included mealie meal, cooking oil, rice, sugar, salt, milk among other goods."

Head of Bako Redonhodzo, Mrs Emilia Mukaratirwa applauded the First Lady for her kind gesture.

She said it was not the first time that the First Lady has come to the rescue of the home, adding that last year the First Lady started a chicken rearing project for them.

"Amai is doing a lot of things for us at this home and we are forever grateful," she said.

"I understand she is also helping other homes, a sign that she has the vulnerable members of the society at heart.

"Last year, she gave us chickens to start a poultry project so that we become self-sustainable as a home.

"Today, Amai gave us an assortment of goods including blankets which we desperately needed since winter is fast approaching.

"We also needed mealie-meal and all I can say that Amai is God-sent. She came at the right time and gave us the basics we were in need of.

"May the Lord continue to bless our mother."

Rosita Chimoko (73), who has been staying at Bako Redonhodzo for the past 20 years, thanked the First Lady and Angel of Hope Foundation team for the donations made to the homes.