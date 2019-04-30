30 April 2019

Zimbabwe: Airzim Engineers Probe Fire Incident

Photo: @FlyAirZimbabwe/Twitter
The Air Zimbabwe tweet about the mid-air engine fire incident.
By Africa Moyo

Air Zimbabwe engineers have launched investigations into the cause of an engine malfunction that resulted in a "brief" tail pipe fire on its Boeing 767-200ER on its way from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Harare.

The near disaster, which occurred on Sunday night, did not threaten the continuation of the flight and the safety of both the crew and passengers.

Air Zimbabwe says normal services are expected to be affected as the aircraft is attended to, and passengers would get travel updates.

The incident marks a difficult three-day period for Air Zimbabwe after its Harare-bound flight hit birds mid-air last Friday, resulting in sparks from the engine.

The Boeing 767-200ER's tail pipe caught fire on Sunday night on its way from South Africa and miraculously landed safely at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

