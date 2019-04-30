Zimbabwe: Kawadza to Drop Video

United States-based Zimbabwean songstress Eve Kawadza will tomorrow drop "Good Yangu" song and video on all digital platforms.

The song, which Kawadza says is about her life experience, was produced by Clive Mono Mukundu, with musician Dereck Mpofu on the backing vocals.

The video was shot by Josh Dasher of Dasher photo and video in Orlando Florida.

In an interview, the bubbly jazz sensation said all is set for the music video première and was excited about how the video was done.

"Tomorrow is the day and I am excited about it. Releasing videos on digital platforms is the new thing because it is fast and efficient. For a very long time, l found it hard to embrace people as they were and it often left me frustrated because l had expectations. With time l have learned that we all have differences, everyone is on their own path and our paths sometimes cross so it's important that we accept each other and get along if possible. Life has given me a lot of experience so far and this inspired me to write the song, 'Good Yangu'," she said.

She said the song is about how people should accept, respect and embrace one another regardless of the differences that exist between them. Kawadza said that now is the time to accept and support female musicians by giving them platforms to shine.

"Here in States it's slowly building up, basically there are more resources so the artist has more control over their projects, that even upon releasing a project it is readily available on digital platforms enabling the artist to make sales. I feel it's unfair to compare Zimbabwe and States because of the lack of adequate resources.

Promoters and stakeholders should not shun female musicians," she said.

Asked who her role model was, Kawadza said she has too many.

"I don't have one role model in particular, I am inspired by a lot of people who include Tammy Moyo, Janet Manyowa, Jah Prayzah and Winky D because of their work ethic and branding," she said.