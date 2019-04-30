30 April 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Southern Africa: Botswana to Host Elephant Summit

Botswana has the largest elephant population in Africa.
By Tinashe Farawo

Heads of State of countries that make up the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, including Zimbabwe, are this week expected to meet in Kasane, Botswana, for an elephant summit.

Kasane is situated at the far north-eastern corner of Botswana close to Africa's "Four Corners", where four of the KAZA TFCA countries Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe link.

The meeting, which will run from May 3 to 7 is the first of its kind and is important because the issue of wildlife has produced intense debate, with most NGOs and Western media criticising the region in general and Botswana in particular over alleged wanton killing of animals.

In a statement, the Botswana government said it was expecting the summit to generate a better understanding of elephant management and associated challenges.

