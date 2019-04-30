Zimbabwe: Gvt - Chamisa Planning Terror to Overthrow Mnangagwa

Photo: allafrica.com

From left, Nelson Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Government claims it has unearthed a sinister plot, by the opposition MDC to stage violent demonstrations after the Nelson Chamisa led party's congress set for May 24aimed at overthrowing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government that has since August last year deployed the military twice with devastating effects killing over 20 people in a bid to quell riotous situations, will use brute force if need be.

"Government has gathered information that there are foreign nationals who want to facilitate a three-day civic organisations workshop in Bulawayo.

"The main agenda of the work shop is to mobilise and capacitate civic organisations and individuals to stage purported effective demonstrations and disturbances to over throw the Zanu PF government," Mathema said.

Mathema claimed government was aware of the MDC's plans.

"My Ministry is also aware that there are plans to intensify violent demonstrations, in the country after the forthcoming MDC alliance congress under the guise that they are protesting the current economic collapse," he said.

The Home Affairs Minister, said he has directed Police Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga "to put adequate security measures and deal with anyone who engages in any form of violence and disturbances."

With Vice President Constantino Chiwenga having claimed there are businesses engaged in "terrorist economic activities" in the wake of a spate of price increases of basic commodities, Mathema accused Chamisa and the MDC of "terrorism" arguing the opposition was behind the January riots that left 17 people dead.

"Government is aware of the machinations that are going around. Remember we have just come from terrorist demonstrations organised by the MDC Alliance and NGOs so we are just making the whole country aware that the machinations against us have not stopped.

"No NGO can teach us about freedom of assembly and democracy, wherein we fought for the freedom of assembly and democracy that we enjoy today," Mathema added.

"They should not behave like little girls and boys."

Chiwenga in an unrestrained rant at the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair thundered that government will react in equal measure to "economic terrorist activities" by some businesses increasing prices of basic commodities unilaterally.

Mathema accused the MDC of being responsible for the country's economic problems as well as sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Westerns powers.

"Even the so called economic challenges that we have, it must be known that these economic challenges were brought about by the MDC Alliance. It's a fact, and the sanctions that we have were brought about by the MDC Alliance.

"It is actually laughable that the government and the ruling party is accused of causing the economic challenges yet it is the MDC Alliance that is responsible for the people to stand against the government," Mathema told journalists.

Mnangagwa and his predecessor former President Robert Mugabe have both accused Western powers at the behest of the opposition of sabotaging the Zimbabwean economy. Although on assumption of power, Mnangagwa argued government could not consistently blame sanctions for its failures.