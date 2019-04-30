Rwandan Products Showcased in Beijing Horticulture Expo

Rwandan companies are showcasing different products at the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition as part of the effort by Rwandan firms to explore the Chinese market and deepen partnerships.

The products include agricultural related products such as processed fruit juices, processed chili pepper, honey, roasted coffee, tea and handcrafts, among others.

Some of the coffee brands exhibited include Boneza Coffee, Kivu Belt Coffee, Bourbon Coffee, Gorilla's Coffee, Nova Coffee, Umubano Coffee, Rugali Coffee, Unguka Coffee, Garuka Coffee and Kinunu Coffee.

Rwanda is among the over 100 countries and international organisations that are participating in the six-month Exhibition. Also, over 120 non-official exhibitors are taking part in the expo.

Launched on Sunday by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the exhibition takes place at the foot of the Great Wall of China in Beijing's Yanqing district.

In a speech during the inauguration of the Exhibition, President Xi reminded participants that the expo aims to reinforce natural beauty in order to achieve green and sustainable development.

According to Charles Kayonga, Rwanda's Ambassador to China, the exhibition is an opportunity to promote tourism and investments, broaden the market for Made in Rwanda products and it is a very good platform for both countries to deeply understand each other through cultural exchanges.

Kayonga also noted that the expo is a good time to sell the image of Rwanda to the world not only for the business opportunities available but also its image in the promotion of a green economy.

He urged more Rwandan entrepreneurs to rebalance to China as the market is getting more and more open as exemplified by the frequent exhibitions.

Ruth Bayera from Private Sector Federation said that expo creates more opportunities for Rwandan companies, which she said must be optimised.

The first group of participating companies under PSF includes Caferwa, Urwibutso Entreprise, Urumuri, Umucyo, and Damarara and they will be followed by other companies which have already registered like Unguka Muhinzi, Kivubelt, Gashora Farms and Women Exporters.

"This is the first time our roasted coffee is exhibited in China. Previously, we would export green coffee beans but Chinese people are interested in roasted coffee that's why we are exhibiting value added coffee. We want to create more networks," she added.