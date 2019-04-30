Uganda: 1,000 Police Officers Ordered to Show Up

Kampala — Police have released names of more than 1,000 police officers who will be declared deserters if they do not appear at police headquarters by this week.

The officers were unaccounted for in last year's head count.

"Whoever will not be matched as instructed will be presumed to be [absent without leave] AWOL and will be deleted from the payroll," a police message sent by the Directorate of Human Resource Management states.

After being appointed the Inspector General of Police in June last year, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola ordered a manpower audit to establish the strength of the Force.

At least 8,000 non-existing police officers were discovered, but some officers later claimed to have missed the audit because they were on duty or on pass leave during the headcount.

"The under listed personnel under your units missed headcount that was conducted in June 2018. You are hereby required to match them to police headquarters Human Resource Management Manpower Audit and give an explanation about their whereabouts on the day of the headcount," the message adds.

More than 456 police officers were supposed to report at police headquarters yesterday.

We could not establish the number of officers who turned up and those who did not.

When contacted yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga did not respond to our questions on the statistics of who responded to the instructions.

Deserting the Force is an offence and attracts a one-year imprisonment on conviction.

Listed officers

Some of the listed officers include Flying Squad Unit operatives, who are on remand over the illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees and illegal possession of firearms.

These are Faizal Katende, Moses Kasiba, Martin Kimbowa and Abel Kitagenda.

Most of the affected officers are junior in rank. They are in the Field Force Unit (FFU) and Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in northern Uganda.

The FFU officers deal in quelling civil disobedience while ASTU officers spend most of their time in Karamoja and Sebei sub-regions fighting cattle rustlers.

