Uganda: Judiciary Probes Registrar On Assault of Journalists

Kampala — The Inspector of Courts has started investigations into an incident in which a senior High Court registrar, Mr Fred Waninda, is accused of assaulting two journalists last week.

The investigations followed an order from the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Ms Esta Nambayo, who tasked the Inspectorate of Courts to investigate the matter and present its findings within seven days.

"I have received media reports that the acting registrar of Planning and Development, His Worship Fred Waninda assaulted journalists on April 25, 2018 at the Commercial Court after appearing before Justice Jane Elizabeth Alividza," reads in part Ms Nambayo's April 29 directive.

The Judiciary's senior communications officer, Mr Solomon Muyita, yesterday confirmed that investigations into Mr Waninda's alleged acts had commenced following the Chief Registrar's directive.

The Inspectorate of Courts is mandated to receive and investigate complaints of maladministration of justice against judicial officers and any staff of the Judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA), a professional body that brings journalists together and fights for their professional rights, yesterday filed its petition with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking action on what they described as Mr Waninda's 'beastly' acts.

The journalists are seeking immediate interdiction of Mr Waninda and further disciplinary proceedings against him and strong warning to protect journalists from errant judicial officers.

"Without a free media, even the cherished role and independence of the Judiciary is threatened. Neither democracy nor peace nor development can flourish where journalists fear to cover events or do their work because some people like Mr Waninda can assault them," reads in part the petition.

The journalists also petitioned the Inspector General of Police to order the deputy CID officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Johnson Dale Olal, to record statements of the assaulted journalists.

"It is wrong for police officers to frustrate complaints from filing their cases and it amounts obstruction of justice," the journalists association states in the petition.

The alleged beating of the duo journalists comes barely less than a week to the celebrations of the World Press Freedom Day. On May 3, journalists around the world will celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, devise mechanism of defending the media from attacks on their independence and pay tribute to their fellow journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

The incident

Last Wednesday, journalists Eric Yiga and Hannington Kisakye attached to Salt Media and Smart 24 were captured on a video clip, which went viral on social highlighting being assaulted.

In the video clip, a group of lawyers and litigants, is seen entering court and in the process, registrar Waninda, attached to the Judiciary's Planning Department, is seen slapping one of the journalists who was filming him. The journalist's camera fell down.

