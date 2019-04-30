Mozambique: Cement Factory in Matola Closed

Maputo — The company Cimentos de Mocambique (CM - Cements of Mozambique) has shut down one of its factories in the southern city of Matola, supposedly because the company was operating way below capacity.

The general manager of CM, Edney Vieira, cited in Monday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", said "we closed the factory because there's no market. Right now the unit serves as a back-up for the main factory, in the event that it needs to stop for maintenance".

"The financial results are very negative. We're in crisis", said Vieira, but he refused to go into details of how much money the company is losing.

The installed capacity of the CM factories in Matola, Dondo and Nacala is 4.7 million tonnes of cement a year. The Matola factory accounted for between 200,000 and 300,000 tonnes.

Vieira said that, with current levels of demand, the company could only guarantee operations at 50 per cent of installed capacity. "With the current scenario, it's practically impossible to make new investments in this sector, because there's a very high risk", he said.

So the decision was taken to close the Matola factory, even though it had cost CM 25 million dollars. Vieira said that, without positive results to cover investment costs and to pay dividends to shareholders, the operation has no added value.

Cimentos de Mocambique was once owned by the Mozambican state. In 1991, it was privatised, and fell into the hands of the Portuguese cement giant, Cimpor. But the majority shareholder in Cimpor became the Brazilian company Camargo Corrreia, which runs CM through its subsidiary, Intercement.

Intercement owns 40 cement factories in eight countries, and claims to be the leader in the cement market in Portugal, Mozambique, Argentina and Cape Verde.