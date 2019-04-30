Mozambique: Nyusi Sending PM to Survey Cyclone Kenneth Damage

Beijing — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced on Thursday that he has instructed Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario to visit, at the earliest opportunity, the areas struck by cyclone Kenneth in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking in Beijing, where he is on an official visit to China, Nyusi said he wanted the Prime Minister to see the impact of the cyclone at first hand, and take appropriate measures.

He lamented that, within a short space of time, Mozambique has been hit by two cyclones, first, cyclone Idai which hit the central provinces on 14 March, and now cyclone Kenneth. The confirmed death toll from Idai was over 600, but so far there is no information on deaths caused by Kenneth.

The cyclone made landfall at about 17.00 on Thursday, in the district of Macomia, bringing winds with gusts of up to 220 kilometres an hour. An estimated 700,000 people in Cabo Delgado were at risk from the cyclone.

Teams and resources from the World Food Programme (WFP), South Africa, Angola and Brazil are still in Beira where they had been providing emergency aid for the victims of Idai. If necessary, they can now be moved to Cabo Delgado, Nyusi said.

He added that the Chipembe dam is currently making small scale discharges in order to guarantee the integrity of the dam. But, depending on how much rain the cyclone brings, the dam may be obliged to increase its discharge. This will threaten flooding downstream, notably in Quissanga district. There is also a risk of flooding on the rivers Messalo and Montepuez.