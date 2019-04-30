South Africa: Blow for Bulls As Kriel Goes Under the Knife

Cape Town — Bulls centre Jesse Kriel will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering an ankle injury in their 24-23 loss to the Stormers at Newlands over the weekend.

Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed on Monday that the Springbok centre was set to go under the knife.

"He's torn a ligament in his ankle and will undergo surgery later this week. He will be on the sideline for a period of six to eight weeks," Rossouw said.

Rossouw added that wingers Divan Rossouw and Jade Stighling have also been ruled out of this weekend's match against the Waratahs in Pretoria due to concussions sustained against the Stormers.

In some good news, centre Burger Odendaal, who left the field at Newlands with an eye injury, has been cleared to play after seeing an eye specialist on Monday.

On the long-term injury list, locks Jason Jenkins and Eli Snyman and loose forward Tim Agaba are recovering well from their long-term injuries, but will not yet be considered for selection.

Saturday's Bulls v Waratahs clash at Loftus Versfeld is scheduled for 15:05.

Source: Sport24