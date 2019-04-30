South Africa: In Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa Vows to Make South Africa Great Again

analysis

In the Eastern Cape at the weekend it was mostly more of the same with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail. But he did veer off script to accidentally quote an American president, and his dad jokes evaporated in the province's hut-dotted rolling green hills.

There was a moment on Sunday 28 April in the kraal of Chief Manzolwandle, roughly a 10km drive outside Mqanduli on a newly graded gravel road in the rolling green hills of old Transkei, about 40km from Mthatha, when President Cyril Ramaphosa's security detail appeared a little more tense than usual. Three days ago, in Duncan Village outside East London, there was also an unusual severity about them, perhaps related to the community protests in the area where tyres were burnt and roads had to be closed.

This time, though, the president found himself in the same space as a rather moody bull. Animals can be more unpredictable and deadlier than their human counterparts. Locals say the raging one was a gift from the chief to the president. Perhaps the small scuffle by some young ones to get a presidential selfie also had something to do with it. This unusual turn of events was...