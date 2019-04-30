Angola: Russia Formalizes Invitation to President for Sochi Summit

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, was already formally invited to participate in the Russia-Africa Summit, to be held on 24 October this year in the southwestern city of Sochi.

The information was released Monday in Luanda by the Russian Federation's ambassador to Angola, Vladimir Tararov, following a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

"We have already invited President João Lourenço to participate in the Russia-Africa summit," said the diplomat, noting that the invitation was made personally by President Vladimir Putin to his Angolan counterpart earlier this month in Moscow.

The diplomat said his country eagerly awaits the Angolan head of state's participation in the summit, "as we have more agreements to sign in the political, economic and social domain.

"The Russian authorities also addressed an invitation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, to attend the International Parliamentary Forum, which will take place this year in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

The city of St Petersburg, Russia, also hosts an International Economic Forum, which also expects the participation of a high-level Angolan delegation.

Angola and Russia signed a dozen agreements in various sectors, as part of the official visit by President João Lourenço in April to the European country.

The agreements signed will consolidate existing programs and projects and others are new, as is the case in the space and telecommunications areas.