Angola Recovers Over Three Billion Euros

Luanda — At least 3.5 billion euros were recovered by the Angolan authorities during March, under the Coercive Repatriation Law of Capital and Extended Loss of Goods.

The revelation was made Friday in Luanda by Eduarda Rodrigues, director of the National Asset Recovery Service (SNRA), an institution linked to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) in charge of ensuring compliance with the said law.

The director, who was speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the PGR's 40-year International Conference, added that in the same period were also recovered 10 billion Reais (Brazilian currency), as well as USD 477 million , within the same Law.

The PGR official also revealed that, already inside the country, USD 19 million were also compulsorily recovered, as well as 2 billion Kwanzas, in addition to 143 euros.

The prosecutor said that the State also recovered 20 properties, among hotels, residences and others, with greater emphasis on the municipality of Talatona, Luanda province, as well as vehicles and vessels abroad.

Eduarda Rodrigues said on the occasion that the State had to continue to the coercive recovery phase, after the citizens holding assets, inside and outside the country, have missed the opportunity to benefit from the six-month grace period provided by the Law.

She promised that the process of accountability of all those who illegally own assets of the State will continue, with 100 cases of economic crimes being introduced in court in the first quarter of this year only, against 638 in 2018.