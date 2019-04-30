South Africa: Woman Gunned Down in Vosloorus

Police are on the hunt for the occupants of a black Audi who shot a woman dead while she was walking down a street in Vosloorus, south of Boksburg in Gauteng.

According to police spokesperson Captain Piet Rossouw, the woman was walking down Mamalangoana Street when she was accosted by the occupants of the Audi, which did not have any registration plates.

"[One of them] got out of the vehicle and also started walking behind the lady. The lady was gunned down for unknown reasons," Rossouw told News24.

He added that preliminary evidence suggested the victim had been shot seven times.

Rossouw said the deceased's house keys were found on her and added that it hadn't been established whether anything had been stolen from her.

"The investigation is still under way and the motive is unknown at this stage."

The woman's identity has not yet been established. She is believed to be in her 30s.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators and the identification of the woman.

Source: News24